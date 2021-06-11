IPP & Self Generation

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
TV Club - Is IPTV legal? & Goodbye TV licence — The best big monitors to replace your TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Benefits of eating healthy during a pregnancy journey
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
WESTERN CAPE OFFICIALLY IN THIRD WAVE - how full is hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:05
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Stormers v Lions Rainbow Cup clash cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:20
Extraditing the Guptas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adv. Anton Katz
Today at 17:45
MUSIC GUEST: Steve Louw
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Louw - at Pop/ rock singer
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase. 11 June 2021 9:09 AM
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School alle... 11 June 2021 7:38 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 11 June 2021 7:12 AM
View all Local
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Politics
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
View all Business
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa. 11 June 2021 8:27 AM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
IPP & Self Generation

IPP & Self Generation

11 June 2021 10:52 AM

Lester speaks to Happy Khambule Climate and energy campaign manager Greenpeace Africa.


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

Lester Tester: Sterk Bek - can you handle the HEAT?

11 June 2021 11:58 AM

With #Grilled host Nick Manuel (also the founder of the Sterkbek challenge) and Francois van Louw | Director at GoBinge SA.

Burger from The Shack (Grilled to Go)

Hot Wings from The Grill Meister (food truck) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FPB warning of non-compliance by distributors - lawyer responds

11 June 2021 10:34 AM

Lester speaks to Pandelis Gregoriou Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board and Nick Hall Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Muizenberg business owner talks about the Muizenberg railway gate

11 June 2021 10:23 AM

Tessa Moore, owner of the Corner Surf Shop discusses the latest on the Muizenberg Yourk Road railway pedestrian gate crossing 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with Deutsche Welle

11 June 2021 10:23 AM

With Chiponda Chimbelu our Deutsche Welle correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

70 Years of Drum Magazine - a photographer's perspective

11 June 2021 9:41 AM

Guest: Fanie Jason, veteran photographer 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

11 June 2021 9:37 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Muizenberg resident says even though the fence has been opened it remains unsafe

11 June 2021 9:34 AM

Lester speaks to Tessa Moore Owner at Corner Surf shop.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How TB Joshua's flock is now perplexed because he failed in his own prophecies of healing.

10 June 2021 11:42 AM

Lester speaks to Dion Forster Assoc Prof of Ethics at Stellenbosch University at Systematic theology & ecclesiology dept.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Immigration - DHA & DA

10 June 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Adrian Roos Democratic Alliance- Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and Gary Eisenberg immigration lawyer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

[PHOTOS] Citizen opens Muizenberg railway crossing with angle grinder

Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations

Local

EWN Highlights

Relaxing of licencing requirements for IPP generators a win for SA - SAIPPA

11 June 2021 1:15 PM

Security beefed up at Durban's govt pension fund building after hostage scare

11 June 2021 12:55 PM

Over 30,000 children risk death in famine-hit Tigray: UN

11 June 2021 12:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA