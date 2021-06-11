CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Dependency on child grants
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kath Hall - Senior Researcher and lead editor of the South African Child Gauge 2018 at Uct Childrens Institute
Kath Hall
Today at 14:50
Music with Mila Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mila Smith
Today at 15:20
UWC expands its footprint in the city
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Heidi Grunebaum
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siyabonga Ngubane
Today at 15:40
Bullying is deeply entrenched in schools in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Brenda Matthews
Today at 15:50
Help create a community garden in Masi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angela Gomes
Today at 16:05
Sick leave for Covid-19 vaccine side effects
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Olivier
Today at 16:20
Competition Commission on Pick n Pay exclusivity provisions in lease agreements immediately scrapped
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Owen Simons
Today at 17:20
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Carmelita Jacobs
Today at 17:45
First release of African penguins at De Hoop
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christina Hagen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
Vaping industry fighting government over plans to ban smoking in public places Lester Kiewit speaks to Asanda Gcoyi of the Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) 15 June 2021 1:16 PM
Former Model C schools are 'white by design, culture, and institutionalisation' Lester Kiewit says a race row between parents at an Mpumulanga school on Monday speaks to a 'deeper divide' among South Africans. 15 June 2021 12:15 PM
"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving council... 15 June 2021 1:45 PM
'Destroying contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence' Lester Kiewit talks to WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariema and CEO of SAHPRA Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela. 14 June 2021 10:15 AM
SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium Refilwe Moloto talks to aviation analyst Desmond Latham about who the players are and how the deal will work. 14 June 2021 7:54 AM
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
'World's Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected. 15 June 2021 11:38 AM
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust. 14 June 2021 7:14 PM
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa's vaccine rollout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare. 14 June 2021 6:47 PM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand' Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie. 15 June 2021 10:57 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
#CapeTalkOpenLine

VPASA lobbying to ban smoking in all public places

15 June 2021 11:44 AM

Lester speaks to Asanda Gcoyi CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA)

Mpumalang school racism brawl speaks to deeper divide

15 June 2021 11:02 AM

Lester speaks to Frederieke Bubenzer Institute Justice & reconciliation and Lorenzo Davids CEO at Development Impact Fund.

The Africa Report

15 June 2021 10:27 AM

With Jean Jacques Cornish Eyewitness News Africa correspondent.

John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader.

15 June 2021 10:25 AM

Lester speaks to John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader.

JP Smith's (is there, isn't there?) degree and other DA scandals

15 June 2021 10:14 AM

Lester speaks to Jan-Jan Joubert Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times.

Barbs Wire - little dog rescued in cape Town had the Cape of Good Hope SPCA speechless

15 June 2021 9:48 AM

With Barbara Friedman brings us the latest trending stories.

We don't know our history

15 June 2021 9:45 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Ciraj Rassool Department of History. University of the Western Cape

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 June 2021 9:43 AM
In the Chair:  Desiree Ellis Head coach at Banyana Banyana

14 June 2021 11:40 AM

With Desiree Ellis Head coach of Banyana Banyana.

Diamond rush' in KZN - Council for Geosciences weighs in

14 June 2021 11:02 AM

With Dr Gideon Groenewald Geologist.

Sadtu: Witbank Technical High School where parents brawled has history of racism

Local

President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'

Local Politics

[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur

Local Lifestyle

M

15 June 2021 1:43 PM

This is how SA's COVID death toll ranks among the worst-hit nations

15 June 2021 1:15 PM

Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues

15 June 2021 12:48 PM

