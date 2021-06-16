Learners need help in making the right subject choices - This is where Ohllofus steps in

With Ben Lombaard Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Nobukhosi Ngwenya Junior Research Fellow at the African Centre for Cities and Rene Steggman Director - Relocation Africa GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Wawmeesh Hamilton Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Rob Watts Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya SA Social Policy researcher SA Medical Research Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brilliant, beautiful call from Winston – he spent 158 days in hospital 120 in ICU- he paid tribute to staff at Groote Schuur for the amazing treatment.
We managed to get nurse Heidi Lee Macdonald who helped treat him on the line responding to his call
Lester speaks to Charles Simkins Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Vidette Bester social researcher in the mining sector in South Africa.
She's also post doctoral fellow at Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study - completing a PhD in Sociology with a core focus on the Zama Zamas
Lester speaks to Gail Wingreen stung on the beach and Dr Jennifer Olbers marine ecologist at WildOceans.LISTEN TO PODCAST