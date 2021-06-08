What's happening at Koeberg? KAA weighs in

Today at 04:50 Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel van der Westhuizen

Today at 05:10 Health department aiming to vaccinate teachers over ten days Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu

Today at 05:46 PSL confirms postponement of promotion/relegation play-offs Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Baden Gillion - Sports Journalist at Sport24

Today at 06:10 How planning delays are having a knock-on effect for building contractors Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Alan . - Building project manager

Today at 06:25 What's causing the backlog of building plan approvals? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Pieter Terblanche - Manager: Land Development, at the CoCT's Development Management Dept.

Today at 06:40 Everyday Xhosa [Impambano! ] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: SAMA sounds alarm on slow vaccine rollout in third wave Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association

Today at 07:20 Kids and Covid in the third wave Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Trailblazer: Ditau Interiors founder Nthabi Taukobong Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nthabi Taukobong

Today at 08:21 City Faves: Saying farewell to Raptor Room Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Amy Lilley - Owner of Raptor Room

Today at 08:45 Sports Showdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za

Today at 09:10 Social Relief of Distress fund The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya

Today at 09:30 Naked Scientist The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 10:05 DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle

Today at 10:15 Canadian tragedy: unmarked graves of hundreds of indigenous children The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wawmeesh Hamilton - Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio

Today at 10:30 JHB-CT migration. relocation company and edgar pieterse The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rene Steggman

Nobukhosi Ngwenya - Ambassador at One Young World

Today at 11:05 Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ben Lombaard - Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 15:10 Open Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Covid information in other languages Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Tim Newman

Today at 15:27 Reach for a Dream interview Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:20 Books with John Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Maytham

Today at 16:46 #An Hour With Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Elvis Blue

Today at 16:55 Auto & General interview Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

