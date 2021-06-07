A mother's justice after half a decade. Avril Andrews speaks out

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Health: Differences between COVID-19 and the flu
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Emille Reid - Specialist Physician working in Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine at ...
125
Today at 05:10
Biden-Putin summit
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 05:46
Most Western Cape schools teaching grades 1-7 aren’t ready to reopen full-time
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
125
Today at 06:10
The National Arts Festival comes to you!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
125
Today at 06:25
Building projects delayed by backlog at planning approval stage
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shirley Caveney
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday [Tik Tok]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
SA court victory in Yemen war arms supply
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zen Mathe - investigator at Open Secrets
125
Today at 07:20
SA court victory in Yemen war arms supply cont...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Atilla Kisla - International criminal justice lawyer at Southern Africa Litigation Centre
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
POPI Act will impact the way we share photos of people
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
125
Today at 09:45
Ziyanda Stuurman
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
125
Today at 10:15
How dangerous is a sting from the rare blue stingray?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jennifer Olbers - Marine ecologist and specialist shark scientist at WildOceans
Gail Wingreen
125
Today at 10:30
Zama Zamas culture/ ladysmith find and discovery of bodies
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vidette bester
125
Today at 11:05
What is the state of South Africa’s health system? Four easy pieces
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Simkins - Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation
125
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
125
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
125
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
125
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
