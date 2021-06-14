Christian Eriksen & heart attacks in the young & super fit

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Today at 06:11
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sune Stassen - Programme Director at Open Ct Festival
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery- Sleep disorders
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life-Worcester bombing victim Olga Macingwane
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Olga Macingwane - Worcester Bomb Survivor
Today at 07:40
Wellness- Creating a healthy emotional and physical balance in your life
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Anerene Rossouw - Certified Life Coach
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Amy Jephta
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Amy Jephta - Playwright, screenwriter and theatre director at Barakat (the movie)
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Tamara Dey Debut Single
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tamara Dey
Latest Local
Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid. 18 June 2021 5:39 PM
Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it. 18 June 2021 3:27 PM
Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman. 18 June 2021 3:24 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Christian Eriksen & heart attacks in the young & super fit

Christian Eriksen & heart attacks in the young & super fit

14 June 2021 10:25 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Martin Schwellnus Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Pretoria.


Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?

18 June 2021 11:56 AM

With Ben Lombaard Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services.

JHB-CT migration - is the city of gold in decline?

18 June 2021 11:02 AM

Lester speaks to Nobukhosi Ngwenya Junior Research Fellow at the African Centre for Cities and Rene Steggman Director - Relocation Africa Group

Canadian tragedy unmarked graves of hundreds of indigenous children

18 June 2021 10:31 AM

Lester speaks to Wawmeesh Hamilton Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio.

DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe

18 June 2021 10:19 AM

With Rob Watts Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

Social relief of distress fund

18 June 2021 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya SA Social Policy researcher SA Medical Research Council.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

18 June 2021 9:35 AM
Winston pays tribute to staff after spending 158 days in hosp, 120 of those in ICU

17 June 2021 12:38 PM

Brilliant, beautiful call from Winston – he spent 158 days in hospital 120 in ICU- he paid tribute to staff at Groote Schuur for the amazing treatment.

We managed to get nurse Heidi Lee Macdonald who helped treat him on the line responding to his call

Economist analyzes the state of South Africa’s current health system

17 June 2021 12:00 PM

Lester speaks to Charles Simkins Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation.

Zama Zamas culture: what leads to illegal mining in SA?

17 June 2021 10:59 AM

With Vidette Bester social researcher in the mining sector in South Africa.

She's also post doctoral fellow at Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study - completing a PhD in Sociology with a core focus on the Zama Zamas

Caller Gail warns beachgoers of the painful sting from blue stingray

17 June 2021 10:41 AM

Lester speaks to Gail Wingreen stung on the beach and Dr Jennifer Olbers marine ecologist at WildOceans.

Trending

Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long

Local

'Malusi Gigaba basically denies everything'

Local

EWN Highlights

Nursing coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

18 June 2021 7:50 PM

Niger reopens land borders as COVID 'under control'

18 June 2021 7:26 PM

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

18 June 2021 6:26 PM

