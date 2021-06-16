Youth day 2021 pop-up theatre at Jan van Riebeeck High School

Playwright and director Rafiek Mammon shares more of 'Die Klaskamer'.







Celebrating Youth Day 2021, Die Klaskamer presents a series of short site-specific productions in different spaces at Cape Town’s Jan van Riebeeck High School where audiences will rotate in groups between various venues to see ALL the performances.



Tickets for Die Klaskamer are available at Computicket at R120 for adults and R80 for pupils, students and groups. Performances are not suitable for children under 14. Performances for limited audiences will take place on June 16 and 19 at 11:00 and 15:00. Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed.