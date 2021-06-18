Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
Why voters can't separate Cyril from the ANC.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Jan-Jan Joubert - Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times
Today at 11:05
Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Western Cape education sector vaccine rollout Day One: 'It went really well' Refilwe Moloto interviews Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about how the first day went. 24 June 2021 10:06 AM
[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 9:53 AM
'Music teachers, tutors told they're not educators – can't get vaccine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Neil Benjamin, a music tutor who shares his frustration with the teacher vaccine programme. 24 June 2021 9:08 AM
View all Local
5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel. 24 June 2021 9:00 AM
[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers. 23 June 2021 2:46 PM
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law. 24 June 2021 8:20 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry. 23 June 2021 5:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author) Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen. 23 June 2021 3:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
View all Opinion

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?

Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?

18 June 2021 11:56 AM

With Ben Lombaard Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services.


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

Deutsche Welle Bonn

24 June 2021 10:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Big Stink: Milnerton Lagoon

24 June 2021 10:03 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADC approves deployment of standby forces to fight Mozambique terrorism 5 am - The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

24 June 2021 9:56 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire" Cyril's 'lost' iPad remix, a very different dating show, and an update on rescue dog Boo

24 June 2021 9:52 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Township Survey: report examines how consumers support themselves financially in eKasi am - The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

24 June 2021 9:46 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line

24 June 2021 9:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Generation X - A view of the working world

23 June 2021 11:54 AM

Lester speaks to Morag Phillips Executive Director at 21st Century.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why crocs are cool. A podiatrist, style guru and chef's take

23 June 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Sean Pincus, Podiatrist & member at Podiatry Association SA

and Gino Sedres, Head Chef and recipe developer at Daily Dish

and Aspasia Karras, Style guru & Publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle & The Sowetan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The History of: The Garden Route with Martin Hatchuel

23 June 2021 10:51 AM

Lester speaks to Martin Hatchuel writer, Heritage activist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers intervenes in Kliprand who are under a self-imposed quarantine

23 June 2021 10:01 AM

Lester speaks to Billy Claasen from the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation &local school principal Arries Cloete

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga

Politics Local

The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat?

Local Business

'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'

Local

Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit mass shooting scene in Gugulethu 24 June 2021 10:15 AM

24 June 2021 10:15 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry switches focus to Bosasa-related evidence 24 June 2021 10:07 AM

24 June 2021 10:07 AM

Heavy police presence outside court ahead of Magashule-ANC legal battle 24 June 2021 9:50 AM

24 June 2021 9:50 AM

