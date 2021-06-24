The Big Stink: Milnerton Lagoon

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months. 27 June 2021 12:32 PM
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House 27 June 2021 11:33 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path' Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP. 27 June 2021 10:03 AM
President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June NATJOINTS met on Saturday to propose recommendations on the country’s response to the Delta variant and the Covid-19 surge. 26 June 2021 5:50 PM
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
The Big Stink: Milnerton Lagoon

The Big Stink: Milnerton Lagoon

24 June 2021 10:03 AM

With Xanthea Limberg Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Lester Tester: Yummy Bites and other niche foods

25 June 2021 11:36 AM

With Zane Sequiera founder of Yummy Bites and Suhayl Limbada Marketing Director KFC South Africa and Gary Willicott Co Founder Kinda DIfferent.

'Baked' Shakespeare presents: Much Ado About Nothing

25 June 2021 10:59 AM

Lester speaks to Jake Maisel Baked 'Baked' Shakespeare Much Ado About Nothing.

Online art auctions and storytelling Hofmeyr Scholtz

25 June 2021 10:52 AM

With Hofmeyr Scholtz online auctions.

Boggle and Brux

25 June 2021 10:40 AM

 Lester speaks to Keri Fargher Founder & Chairperson Boggle & Brux.

International News with Deutsche Welle

25 June 2021 10:26 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delayney.

Where's GEMS in vaccine roll-out - govt to respond and public service union

25 June 2021 9:44 AM

Lester speaks to Astrid Al-Anani Manager Labour Relations: Collective Bargaining at Public Servants Association.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

25 June 2021 9:41 AM
Township Survey: report examines how consumers support themselves financially in eKasi

24 June 2021 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart CEO of marketing research compnay Roger Wilco who together with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix conducted research into townsjip ecoomies.

Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

Lester speaks to Lethu Tshabangu Ukhamba Beer worx founder.

Why voters can't separate Cyril from the ANC.

24 June 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Sanusha Naidu Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue and Jan-Jan Joubert Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times.

President Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday 27 June

Politics

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

Politics

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives the latest COVID-19 update

27 June 2021 7:20 PM

DBE: Limpopo needs 1 more day to complete vaccine rollout for school staff

27 June 2021 3:49 PM

Still no arrests following Gugulethu mass shooting that claimed 8 lives

27 June 2021 2:06 PM

