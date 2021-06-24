Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: Claiming home office expenses from Sars
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elaine Nunez - Admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 05:10
Should Zuma's presidential perks be revoked
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Solly Malatsi - Spokesperson on the presidency at DA
Today at 05:46
IEC seeking to postpone by-elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 06:10
Understanding the life cycle of plastics and other materials
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Takunda Y Chitaka - Chemical engineer with research interests in life cycle management and waste management. Postdoctoral fellow at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 06:25
The recycling of PET products explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kara Levy - Marketing Officer at PETCO
Today at 06:40
What Coca Cola Africa is doing to drive sustainability
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Drew - Sustainability Director at Coca Cola Africa
Today at 07:07
What is the City of Cape Town doing to boost recycling?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
African Reclaimers Org is formalising crucial waste-picking sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Steven Leeu - African Reclaimers Organisation
Today at 07:38
Understanding e-waste
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Keith Anderson - CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Greyton Transition Town shows that sustainability is possible and worthwhile
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marshall Rinquest - Director at Greyton Transition Town
Today at 08:21
How to compost effectively
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emile Fourie - Co-founder and MD of Ywaste
Today at 08:45
Sealand - upcycling to save our oceans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jasper Eales - Co-founder at Sealand Gear
Today at 08:52
Shoprite's recycling program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanjeev Raghubir - Sustainability Manager at Shoprite
Today at 09:13
Why are anti vaxxers selling PPE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bitcoin Scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Hanekom - Founder at Hanekom Attorneys
Today at 09:50
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:08
The History Of: Money with SARB
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pradeep Maharaj - Group Executive Currency Management at Reserve Bank
Today at 10:33
TIK Tok Boy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
SA director Rob dos Santos' short film, 'A Moment' makes waves globally
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Dos Santos - Producer of the upcoming movie Barnard at Move Producer
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table

Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

Lester speaks to Lethu Tshabangu Ukhamba Beer worx founder.


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus responds to ConCourt's ruling on Zuma contempt

29 June 2021 11:59 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to Concourt Zuma judgement: Guilty of contempt of court

29 June 2021 11:06 AM

Political Analysts
Sanusha Naidu | From the Institute of Global Dialogue
Ntsikelelo Breakfast | from the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

9The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance welcomes robust action to curb COVID-19 Infections

29 June 2021 10:39 AM

Guest: Maurice Smithers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barb's Wire

29 June 2021 10:26 AM

#trends as parts of the US suffer record-breaking heatwaves A record-breaking heatwave that descended on the Pacific Northwest over the weekend reached its peak Monday. 
A tree cut in half in neighbour row over driveway pigeon poo 
Two Oceans Aquarium shared some adorable videos of their rockhopper penguins toddling around 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Peninsula School Feeding Association

29 June 2021 10:18 AM

Guest: Charles Grey | Fundraising Manager at Peninsula School Feeding Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

29 June 2021 9:58 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pro Leslie London discusses Delta Virus

28 June 2021 1:23 PM

Prof Leslie London | Professor at Department Of Public Health and Family Medicine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

28 June 2021 12:04 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In The Chair with Dan Price

28 June 2021 11:16 AM

With Dan Price CEO at Gravity Payments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Anguish of Varsity students during pandemic

28 June 2021 11:10 AM

Guests
Mpendulo Mfeka | WITS SRC President
Dr. Jacques Mostert, Brand Academic Manager at ADvTECH 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

