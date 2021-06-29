Barb's Wire

#trends as parts of the US suffer record-breaking heatwaves A record-breaking heatwave that descended on the Pacific Northwest over the weekend reached its peak Monday.
A tree cut in half in neighbour row over driveway pigeon poo
Two Oceans Aquarium shared some adorable videos of their rockhopper penguins toddling around
Political Analysts
Sanusha Naidu | From the Institute of Global Dialogue
Ntsikelelo Breakfast | from the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University
Guest: Maurice SmithersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charles Grey | Fundraising Manager at Peninsula School Feeding AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Leslie London | Professor at Department Of Public Health and Family MedicineLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dan Price CEO at Gravity Payments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Mpendulo Mfeka | WITS SRC President
Dr. Jacques Mostert, Brand Academic Manager at ADvTECH