Africrypt: Biggest bitcoin heist of 2021? Where are the Cajee brothers?

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:40
Why are retail workers not prioritised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Victor Lekgoba
Today at 10:45
SA director Rob dos Santos' short film, 'A Moment' makes waves globally
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Dos Santos - Producer of the upcoming movie Barnard at Move Producer
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
Today at 11:32
Vinpro launches urgent interim interdict application to lift ban on the sale of wine in W Cape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 11:44
Disaster relief
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch' John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 29 June 2021 4:56 PM
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling. 29 June 2021 7:09 PM
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma. 29 June 2021 12:13 PM
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout. 29 June 2021 8:32 AM
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction 30 June 2021 8:43 AM
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Africrypt: Biggest bitcoin heist of 2021? Where are the Cajee brothers?

Africrypt: Biggest bitcoin heist of 2021? Where are the Cajee brothers?

30 June 2021 10:01 AM

Guest: Darren Hanekom  | Founder  at Hanekom Attorneys


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Barb's wire - #Nkandla

30 June 2021 9:49 AM

#Nkandla
Scenes that in the recent 18 months of a pandemic seem unreal as England fans go wild celebrating a historic win over Germany.
Researchers have been slammed on social media for promoting a 'world-first weight-loss device "to help fight the global obesity epidemic" that  was criticized online being likened to a "medieval torture device."

Why are anti-vaxxers selling PPE ?

30 June 2021 9:34 AM

Guest: Brett Herron | Member of GOOD Party ay the Western Cape Legislature

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus responds to ConCourt's ruling on Zuma contempt

29 June 2021 11:59 AM

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus responds to ConCourt's ruling on Zuma contempt

Reaction to Concourt Zuma judgement: Guilty of contempt of court

29 June 2021 11:06 AM

Political Analysts
Sanusha Naidu | From the Institute of Global Dialogue
Ntsikelelo Breakfast | from the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University

9The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance welcomes robust action to curb COVID-19 Infections

29 June 2021 10:39 AM

Guest: Maurice Smithers 

Barb's Wire

29 June 2021 10:26 AM

#trends as parts of the US suffer record-breaking heatwaves A record-breaking heatwave that descended on the Pacific Northwest over the weekend reached its peak Monday. 
A tree cut in half in neighbour row over driveway pigeon poo 
Two Oceans Aquarium shared some adorable videos of their rockhopper penguins toddling around 

Peninsula School Feeding Association

29 June 2021 10:18 AM

Guest: Charles Grey | Fundraising Manager at Peninsula School Feeding Association

#CapeTalkOpenLine

29 June 2021 9:58 AM
Pro Leslie London discusses Delta Virus

28 June 2021 1:23 PM

Prof Leslie London | Professor at Department Of Public Health and Family Medicine

Trending

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

Local Opinion Politics

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

Local Business Opinion

South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

Politics

EWN Highlights

Zondo postpones Litha Nyhonyha testimony on Regiments Capital

30 June 2021 9:58 AM

Gigaba’s legal counsel aims to prove Mngoma is lying to Zondo commission

30 June 2021 9:23 AM

COVID tourism impact could top $4 trillion: UN

30 June 2021 7:52 AM

