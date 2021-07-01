Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman on relief efforts around Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to get the latest on the Covid-19 third wave and vaccin... 1 July 2021 6:48 PM
Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks with Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela about the regulator's vaccine review process. 1 July 2021 4:36 PM
View all Local
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments. 1 July 2021 5:28 PM
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane. 1 July 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network? Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize. 1 July 2021 3:04 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access. 1 July 2021 11:50 AM
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups. 1 July 2021 8:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman on relief efforts around Cape Town

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman on relief efforts around Cape Town

1 July 2021 9:41 AM

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman is the Founder, Director, and Chairman of the Gift of the Givers.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Why it’s vital to reconstruct SA’s moral fibre beyond COVID-19

1 July 2021 11:52 AM

Zain speaks to Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Catholic priest and chairman at the moral regeneration movement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How risky is public transport for infectious disease?

1 July 2021 11:42 AM

With Prof Burtram Fielding Director of Research & Development at UWC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When will South Africa’s new road rules and demerit points kick in?

1 July 2021 11:08 AM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Google's Family Link keeps dodgy content away from kids

1 July 2021 10:59 AM

Guest: Yolanda Mlonzi | Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy at Google SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are your chances? Understanding the urgent need for disability cover

1 July 2021 10:55 AM

Guest: Karabo  Ramookho | Strategic Retail Marketing Manager  at Old Mutual

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle Bonn

1 July 2021 10:43 AM

Guest: Correspondent Daniel Pelz from DW in Berlin. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How a clever ‘data voucher’ campaign has helped multiple NPOs

1 July 2021 10:24 AM

Guest: Feryal Domingo | The Inyathelo Operations Director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown impact on NGOs

1 July 2021 10:20 AM

Guest: Dr. Armand Bam | Head of Social Impact at the University of Stellenbosch Business School 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #Zuma #EswetiniProtests

1 July 2021 10:05 AM

Online Editor Barbara Friedman brings us the top trending stories
1.         #Zuma
2.         #EswatiniProtests
3.         Social media backlash as Bill Cosby released from prison after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court overturns his sexual assault conviction - yet judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed from her conservatorship 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing?

1 July 2021 9:46 AM

Guest: Prof Kobus Du Plessis | Expert in flood hydrology at the University of Stellenbosch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'

Local

Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022

Local

Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I am shocked, in disbelief’ - Fellow musicians remember Steve Kekana

1 July 2021 6:37 PM

Expert: ConCourt ruling legitimises reviews into PP's fitness to hold office

1 July 2021 6:33 PM

Calls mount for SADC to intervene in eSwatini amid pro-democracy protests

1 July 2021 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA