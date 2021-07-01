How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing?

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property: Cohabitating vs legal marriage and property
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gerhard van der Linde - Pretoria East Managing Director at Seeff
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hear Zuma's rescission application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
Vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 06:10
Nkandla showdown while ANC NEC gathers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 06:25
Penguins in socks? Two Oceans Aquarium explains why
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday - funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
Today at 07:07
Sinovac gets SAHPRA approval
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sanette Aspinall - virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How to ensure you are using a credible lawyer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mr Motlatsi Molefe
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:10
Sinovac approved.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Arendse
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Do we trust government? Is government trutwortyh. Or are we too cynical to care? Prof Hein Willemse
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
hein willemse
Today at 10:15
Domestic Worker report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 10:32
Durban July's first black owner. Kommetdieding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
SA's first black female brewery owner forced to call it quits
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Jeremy Gordin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeremy Gordin - Author at Zuma: A Biography
