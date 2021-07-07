WCHD wants to vaccinate the homeless

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:55
WCED on school feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:05
COURT ACTION ON ZUMA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Covid threat to rugby world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Cape Town family desperate to get dying man back home from Vietnam CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to family friend Karen Bashiera who started a crowdfunding campaign to assist the family. 7 July 2021 4:28 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
View all Local
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze. 7 July 2021 11:40 AM
Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion' Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday. 7 July 2021 9:18 AM
Placement battle for 275 medical interns heads to court Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mathew Yeko of Mabuza Attorneys about the legal case against the Department of Health. 7 July 2021 7:40 AM
View all Politics
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products. 6 July 2021 8:18 PM
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita). 6 July 2021 7:28 PM
View all Business
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
WCHD wants to vaccinate the homeless

WCHD wants to vaccinate the homeless

7 July 2021 9:44 AM

Guest: Dr. Saadiq Kariem | COO of the Western Cape Health Development


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 July 2021 12:26 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why South Africa needs a Social Democratic movement

7 July 2021 11:45 AM

Guests : Prof Sean Gossel |  Associate Professor in Financial Economics at UCT’S GSB Jimmy Ramokgopa | Founding member at Alliance of Social Democrats |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Group of galaxies discovered with SA's MeerKAT telescope

7 July 2021 11:28 AM

Guest : Fernando Camilo | Chief scientist at South African Radio Astronomy Observatory                                               (SARAO) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The History of... TV in South Africa 45 years on

7 July 2021 11:24 AM

Adam Haupt | Professor at UCT
Theo Rutstein | Executive Chairman at Teljoy Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chris Hani district council writes off R1bn

7 July 2021 10:09 AM

Guests
Gcobani Mashiyi | Municipal Manager at Chris Hani District Municipality


Vicky Knoetze |  DA Shadow MEC at Eastern Cape COGTA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barb's wire with Barbara Friedman

7 July 2021 9:51 AM

Zuma dominates the hashtags: The biggest question on social media and on all our minds today is 'Will the police arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight tonight?' 
Health Department circular: Twitter blew up after the health department released a circular for the "vaccination of special groups and individuals against Covid-19"
New photo editing law: Social media influencers in Norway have been reacting to a new law introduced by government there which will mean they can't post modified photos without declaring what they've done. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma: The clock is ticking

7 July 2021 9:41 AM

Guest: Wendel Bloem | Co-Vice Chairman at Johannesburg Attorneys Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

6 July 2021 12:10 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

40 years of Aids: a reflection on this pandemic anniversary

6 July 2021 11:40 AM

Guests:

1) Vuyiseka Dubula-Majola

2) Dr Mandisa Mbali



A milestone in science - in medicine - and in observing human rights this past weekend. 
40 years ago.  On the third of July 1981. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Local

ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect

Local Politics

SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

All eyes on Police Minister Cele as deadline draws closer for Zuma arrest

7 July 2021 4:24 PM

'Zuma is going to prison - he’s been convicted, he’s a criminal' - law expert

7 July 2021 3:46 PM

Treasury: Govt’s wage offer to public servants will break compensation ceiling

7 July 2021 3:30 PM

