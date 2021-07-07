Why South Africa needs a Social Democratic movement

Zuma dominates the hashtags: The biggest question on social media and on all our minds today is 'Will the police arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight tonight?'

Health Department circular: Twitter blew up after the health department released a circular for the "vaccination of special groups and individuals against Covid-19"

New photo editing law: Social media influencers in Norway have been reacting to a new law introduced by government there which will mean they can't post modified photos without declaring what they've done.

