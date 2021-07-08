Deutsche Well Bonn

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with skateboarder Dallas Oberholzer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dallas Oberholzer
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Mushrooms
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gary B Goldman - mushroom specialist and amateur mycologist at Mushroom Fundi (website)
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - IEC registration weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Hendrikse - Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
Today at 14:40
Restaurants update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Today at 14:50
Music with Shxnnon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shannon Leigh Jagers
Today at 15:10
Zuma goes to jail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 15:20
Open for comment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Today at 16:20
Highest rate of school dropout in 20 years
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Director at DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Zuma goes to prison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:45
SATSA initiative to get double vaxed Brits to holiday in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 July 2021 11:21 AM
Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking' Refilwe Moloto interviews Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Government. 8 July 2021 9:54 AM
Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded: 'Four of our drivers shot dead' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata). 8 July 2021 8:58 AM
Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks about the party's request for Jacob Zuma to get a preside... 8 July 2021 12:45 PM
Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence Department of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations. 8 July 2021 6:28 AM
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement. 8 July 2021 12:21 AM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can't trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Deutsche Well Bonn

Deutsche Well Bonn

8 July 2021 10:16 AM

Guest: Keith Walker | Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle

Spain's Cabinet has given the green light to tighten rape laws based on the principle of consent. 
The move has long been called-for by assault survivors and women's rights groups. 


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 July 2021 12:17 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The end of the 5 day week

8 July 2021 11:35 AM

Guest : Dr Morne Mostert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stop the killer robots

8 July 2021 10:58 AM

Guest: Gugu Dube | Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign

If the world was not dystopian enough. 
We're already talking about a not-so-distant future of killer robots. 
The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots is a coalition of non-governmental organizations who seek to pre-emptively ban lethal autonomous weapons.
The campaign calls for new international laws on autonomy in weapons systems.
It's not so far fetched as it may seem. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA - Go easy on scooter delivery people

8 July 2021 10:34 AM

Guest: Hein Jonker | Editor & Chief Instructor at Bike Talk, Motorcycle Magazine, Academy And Events

Scooters drivers - the men and women zooming around delivering everything from our takeaways and groceries are taking strain.
Online grocery shopping has exploded over the past 15 or so months, and every time we enter another COVID-19 wave, there’s a noticeable spike in use.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's first night in jail

8 July 2021 10:04 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

A lot of talk of the tactics used last night to secure the arrest of Jacob Zuma. 
Late at night. 



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talks about a Presidential Pardon for Jacob Zuma

8 July 2021 9:59 AM

Guest: Ganief Hendricks- leader of the Al-jammah party in Parliament

There's already discussions of whether Cyril Ramaphosa should pardon him. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barb's Wire with Barbara Friedman

8 July 2021 9:46 AM

1)  #ZumaArrest 

2)  Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers, according to a      new study

3) Disney World and Disneyland have changed their pre-show fireworks message to promote gender inclusivity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA sportspeople and vaccinations. The argument for getting our sports heroes vaxxed

8 July 2021 9:38 AM

Guest: Wynona Louw | Sports scientist and Rugby Writer at Cape Times
           Barry Hendricks | President at Sascoc - Sa Sports Confederation And Olympic             Committee  

This week the British and Irish Lions series has been thrown into disarray after four additional Springboks and six management staff members, including head coach Jacques Nienaber, tested positive for Covid-19.
That withdrawn circular this week. 
Had a special dispensation for sports people. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 July 2021 12:26 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence

Politics

Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded: 'Four of our drivers shot dead'

Local

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Zuma put through physical checks & is in isolation, says Correctional Services

8 July 2021 12:25 PM

8 July 2021 12:25 PM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Lamola gives details of Zuma's arrest

8 July 2021 12:14 PM

8 July 2021 12:14 PM

'Just a dream': Hope for South Sudan dashed after horror decade

8 July 2021 11:39 AM

8 July 2021 11:39 AM

