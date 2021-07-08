Stop the killer robots

Guest: Gugu Dube | Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign



If the world was not dystopian enough.

We're already talking about a not-so-distant future of killer robots.

The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots is a coalition of non-governmental organizations who seek to pre-emptively ban lethal autonomous weapons.

The campaign calls for new international laws on autonomy in weapons systems.

It's not so far fetched as it may seem.