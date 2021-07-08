The end of the 5 day week

Guest : Dr Morne Mostert
Guest: Gugu Dube | Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign
If the world was not dystopian enough.
We're already talking about a not-so-distant future of killer robots.
The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots is a coalition of non-governmental organizations who seek to pre-emptively ban lethal autonomous weapons.
The campaign calls for new international laws on autonomy in weapons systems.
It's not so far fetched as it may seem.
Guest: Hein Jonker | Editor & Chief Instructor at Bike Talk, Motorcycle Magazine, Academy And Events
Scooters drivers - the men and women zooming around delivering everything from our takeaways and groceries are taking strain.
Online grocery shopping has exploded over the past 15 or so months, and every time we enter another COVID-19 wave, there’s a noticeable spike in use.
Guest: Keith Walker | Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle
Spain's Cabinet has given the green light to tighten rape laws based on the principle of consent.
The move has long been called-for by assault survivors and women's rights groups.
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
A lot of talk of the tactics used last night to secure the arrest of Jacob Zuma.
Late at night.
Guest: Ganief Hendricks- leader of the Al-jammah party in Parliament
There's already discussions of whether Cyril Ramaphosa should pardon him.
1) #ZumaArrest
2) Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers, according to a new study
3) Disney World and Disneyland have changed their pre-show fireworks message to promote gender inclusivity
Guest: Wynona Louw | Sports scientist and Rugby Writer at Cape Times
Barry Hendricks | President at Sascoc - Sa Sports Confederation And Olympic Committee
This week the British and Irish Lions series has been thrown into disarray after four additional Springboks and six management staff members, including head coach Jacques Nienaber, tested positive for Covid-19.
That withdrawn circular this week.
Had a special dispensation for sports people.