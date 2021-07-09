Tension brewing. Zuma supporters blockade roads

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Philippe Kjellgren
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
PK Kjellgren
Today at 13:35
Muizenberg Corner Surf Shop turns 50
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Wright
Today at 13:45
Movie Club - SA reality show "Thrivors"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ryan Christians
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World allergy day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Thulja Trikamjee
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner - Chairman at e-Movement
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Today at 16:05
PMB Zuma Judgement and the way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With Selwyn Bartlett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
Today at 17:05
PEOPLE AGED BETWEEN 35 & 49 CAN REGISTER FOR COVID JABS FROM 15 JULY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Sites in Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 17:45
UPDATE: A new South African documentary, The State of the Arts – The Forgotten Industry (struggles faced by some of the country’s entertainment and live-performing artists during the Covid-19)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrien Conradie - Director at The State of the Arts
Latest Local
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
Gauteng close to Covid-19 peak but lag means hospital cases and deaths will rise Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to NICD's acting director Prof Adrian Puren about the Covid-19 trajectories for various provin... 9 July 2021 12:34 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Local
'We mustn't be silenced' - Carl Niehaus vows to continue #FreeJacobZuma campaign Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus says he'll continue campaigning under the #FreeJacobZuma banner after he was released by police. 9 July 2021 10:20 AM
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong, on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison Police arrested suspended ANC member and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday afterno... 8 July 2021 6:13 PM
View all Politics
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
View all Opinion

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Tension brewing. Zuma supporters blockade roads

Tension brewing. Zuma supporters blockade roads

9 July 2021 9:50 AM

Guest: Mary de Haas | Independent researcher


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

9 July 2021 12:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester Tester: Gua Sha facial massage

9 July 2021 11:35 AM

Guest : Melanie Burgers | Co-founder at Celluvac |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Yusuf Daniels - Another book, Living the Hustle

9 July 2021 11:10 AM

Yusuf Daniels started writing on Facebook what he saw while waiting his turn at an acupuncturist’s office, and it instantly became a hit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beelal Honey only SA honey company to ever win platinum

9 July 2021 10:55 AM

Guest: Sana Khan | Apiarist  at Beelal Honey, the  at London International Honey Awards

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe

9 July 2021 10:38 AM

Guest: Chelsea Delaney | Berlin correspondent  at Deutsche Welle
Many European businesses have been allowed to reopen as coronavirus infection rates slow. Does that mean economies are back to normal?
Europe's social safety net and particularly short-time work schemes have kept many workers from losing their jobs during the pandemic? 
Are economies actually strong enough for government support programs to be ended?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heavy rains & lack of maintenance to blame for localised flooding?

9 July 2021 9:54 AM

Guest: Dr. Kevin Winter | From UCT's Future Water Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 July 2021 12:17 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The end of the 5 day week

8 July 2021 11:35 AM

Guest : Dr Morne Mostert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stop the killer robots

8 July 2021 10:58 AM

Guest: Gugu Dube | Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign

If the world was not dystopian enough. 
We're already talking about a not-so-distant future of killer robots. 
The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots is a coalition of non-governmental organizations who seek to pre-emptively ban lethal autonomous weapons.
The campaign calls for new international laws on autonomy in weapons systems.
It's not so far fetched as it may seem. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week

Local

SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract

Business World

Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022

Sport

