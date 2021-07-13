Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
open
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
Constantia remembrance & intergenerational trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 16:05
State of the nation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Poverty, unemployment and absolute desparationa driving protests Lester Kiewit is joined by Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies for the latest on the violent unrest in SA. 13 July 2021 10:43 AM
SANDF deployed but the police are still calling the shots, says defence analyst Africa Melane chats to military and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman about members of the SANDF deployed to assist police amid unre... 13 July 2021 10:26 AM
Over 250,000 grant recipients affected by suspension of cash paypoints - Sassa Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the suspension of grant cash payments in KZN... 13 July 2021 9:44 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to public law expert Prof Cathy Powell about the potential ramifications of a state of emergen... 13 July 2021 7:58 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings

Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings

13 July 2021 9:57 AM

Lizette Lancaster | Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies 


Justice, Crime Prevention and Social Justice Cluster media briefing live

13 July 2021 10:38 AM
What can the army do?

13 July 2021 9:59 AM

Darren Olivier | Correspondent at African Defence Review 

Barbs wire

13 July 2021 9:48 AM
Reax to Cyril speech: What is criminal and national intelligence saying about protests

13 July 2021 9:34 AM

Ebrahim Fakir | Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes At The Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute 

In the Chair - Dr Keith Cloete

12 July 2021 11:57 AM

In the chair is a profile interview. We speak to the people whose ideas, and their action matter. Ideas and actions that have global relevance. Ideas and actions that have relevance to your street. This week's in the chair is with a man who has not been a stranger to the air waves, to the TV broadcasts, to the news publications.

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

When will corporate SA do the right thing?

12 July 2021 10:58 AM
Update on Wesley Neumann case

12 July 2021 10:32 AM

Nadeem Hendricks | Headmaster at Trafalgar High 

BBC

12 July 2021 10:21 AM
PR firm drops Eswatini

12 July 2021 10:06 AM
Over 250,000 grant recipients affected by suspension of cash paypoints - Sassa

Local

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

Politics Local

[WATCH] Police let suspects slip away as mall looting continues in Soweto

Local

In legal letter to Ramaphosa, EFF wants an explanation on SANDF's deployment

13 July 2021 10:45 AM

Presenter escapes unharmed as looters hit Alex FM studios

13 July 2021 10:24 AM

WATCH LIVE: Security cluster ministers outline measures to deal with riots

13 July 2021 10:01 AM

