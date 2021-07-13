Justice, Crime Prevention and Social Justice Cluster media briefing live

Guests: Gareth Newham | Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme and Axolile Notywala | General Secretary at Social Justice CoalitionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Darren Olivier | Correspondent at African Defence ReviewLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lizette Lancaster | Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security StudiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ebrahim Fakir | Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes At The Auwa at Socio Economic Research InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
In the chair is a profile interview. We speak to the people whose ideas, and their action matter. Ideas and actions that have global relevance. Ideas and actions that have relevance to your street. This week's in the chair is with a man who has not been a stranger to the air waves, to the TV broadcasts, to the news publications.
Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Nadeem Hendricks | Headmaster at Trafalgar HighLISTEN TO PODCAST