Alex FM being looted and losing valuable equipment

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Are more calories burning with volleyball, yoga, or...gardening? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel van der Westhuizen

Today at 04:50 Finance: Your rights when claiming from third-party insurance Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Ernest North - Co-founder at Naked Insurance

Today at 05:10 State Security probing whether former senior members orchestrated violent unrest Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Murray Hunter - Independent researcher on digital rights at .....

Today at 05:46 Comair extends suspension of kulula and British Airways flights Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...

Today at 06:10 ANC councillor murdered outside her home after surviving gun attack last year Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Xolani Sotashe

Today at 06:25 You're brushing your teeth wrong! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Gauteng Premier's office on protests, looting and loss of life Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Vuyo Mhaga - Gauteng Premier's spokesman

Today at 07:20 No need for fuel panic buying Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel: Taxi wars return Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Daily Voice

Today at 09:15 Early warning protocols for the WC without fear mongering The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government

Today at 09:20 Vusi Pikoli: We need a state of emergency The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 09:40 Jonny Steinberg: Is Ramaphosa aloof, or simply governing by the rules The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Johnny Steinberg

Today at 09:56 Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)

Today at 10:04 History of: South African flags The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bruce Berry - Secretary/Treasurer at Southern African Vexillological Association (SAVA)

Today at 10:15 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 10:40 Generational identity in the workplace in South Africa The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

David Reiersgord - Writer at Freelance

Today at 11:05 Let's talk about sex The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kim Windvogel - at Co-founder of FeastFox App

Shana Fife

