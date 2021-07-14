Early warning protocols for the WC without fear mongering

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
DA lays incitement charges against Zuma children and Malema
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Today at 15:20
Rebuild SA Facebook page
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mbali Ndhlovu
Today at 15:40
SASRIA on ability to pay out claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cedric Masondo - Managing Director at Sasria
Today at 15:50
Failure of police intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:05
eSwatini king faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
Zuma's 'private spy' Thulani Dlomo a prime suspect for instigating unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 16:54
SANTACO on looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco
Today at 16:57
Howick community comes together to clean post riots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Janis Holmes
Today at 17:05
More taxi violence in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Faced with rare protests Cuba curbs social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katrin Hansing
Today at 17:45
Rugby: Bulls to face South Africa A side after Lions say no
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
