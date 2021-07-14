Let's talk about sex

A few books recently being published talking about this. Touch - Sex , Sexuality, and Sensuality - a collection of stories of what comes to mind when you think about sex? The expression of love? Past shame and hurt? Current pleasure? - It's curated by Kim Windvogel. And then Ougat - by Shana Fife. A book about abuse, social conditioning, violence, sexual expression. And the consequences.