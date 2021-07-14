CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:11
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
John Gilmore - Principal at Leap Maths And Science School
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
Doctor's Surgery - Ask a psychiatrist
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Imthiaz Hoosen
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tash Reddy
Today at 07:40
Taking care of your mental health during the current unrest and pandemic
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Duduzile Maphanga - Psychologist and psychometrist at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Today at 08:10
Changing perceptions of the Cape Flats and it residents
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Naeem Mallick
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson - Honda Fit
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Quintin Jitsvinger
Latest Local
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country. 16 July 2021 8:59 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 July 2021 8:36 PM


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

CHEP seeks to archive Constantia's past displaced community
16 July 2021 11:01 AM

16 July 2021 11:01 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Would you work without an employment contract? Then why should your domestic worker?
16 July 2021 10:40 AM

16 July 2021 10:40 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
16 July 2021 10:19 AM

16 July 2021 10:19 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On her book, To the Wolves, analysis on SAPS' failed attempt in law enforcement & the break down in crime intel

16 July 2021 9:46 AM

Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 July 2021 2:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA numb to LGBTIQA+ murders?

15 July 2021 2:15 PM

Guests: Luiz DeBarros | Publishing Editor at Mamba Online as well as John Jeffery | Deputy Minister at Justice and Constitutional Development

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hooliganism & disturbing polish beer ads during Euros 2020

15 July 2021 11:05 AM

1) Rafal Pankowski - heads of the Never Again organisation in Poland.  It's an anti-racism movement largely connected with sport. 

2) Elliott Rae, founder of MFF (Music.Football.Fatherhood) 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Development of Indigenous plant use in local produce market

15 July 2021 10:45 AM

Lester talks to Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News & Views from Deutsche Welle Bonn

15 July 2021 10:20 AM

Thomas Gordon-Martin, Deutsche Welle journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alex looting: what about small businesses? GALXCOC weighs in

15 July 2021 10:14 AM

Mpho Motsumi, President of the Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa
Politics

Politics

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'
Local

Local

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa
EWN Highlights

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: President's address on security situation in SA
16 July 2021 9:26 PM

16 July 2021 9:26 PM

No person should take the law into their own hands - Ramaphosa
16 July 2021 8:20 PM

16 July 2021 8:20 PM

Eswatini king appoints new PM amid renewed protests
16 July 2021 7:01 PM

16 July 2021 7:01 PM

