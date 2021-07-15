Development of Indigenous plant use in local produce market

Dr Pali Lehohla - and executive member of Indlulamithi Scenarios and also the former statistician general of South Africa.







Three years ago, the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection formulated the Indlulamithi Scenarios and envisioned three paths that South Africa could walk down. A forward look into what and where South Africa will be in 2030.



Firstly - a nation in step with itself. 1) Nayi Le Walk. A vision of growth, social cohesion, and constitutionalism.



Then 2) iSbhujwa - a jumpy loose, limbed nation. With growing social divides. Daily protests. And cynical self-interest.



And then there's 3) Gwara Gwara - it embodies a demoralized land. Disorder, and decay.



Where are we now?

