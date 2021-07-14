Local CT writers penning books celebrating the liberation of sex & body autonomy.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave) 'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie. 15 July 2021 7:22 PM
State of emergency wouldn't really have made a difference - Pierre de Vos Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos about declaring a state of emergency. 15 July 2021 5:06 PM
'We came here to pray - and to encourage the clean-up effort' Mandy Wiener interviews South African Council of Churches General-Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana. 15 July 2021 3:09 PM
View all Local
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The “ethnic mobilisation” narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
View all Politics
New ban on buying fuel in portable containers is only temporary, says FRA CEO Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Reggie Sibiya, the CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association, about the state of fuel suppl... 15 July 2021 6:45 PM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy about the clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto,... 15 July 2021 1:44 PM
View all Business
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery. 15 July 2021 3:56 PM
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque. 15 July 2021 12:20 PM
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce. 15 July 2021 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all Sport
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight' Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review. 15 July 2021 12:48 PM
Probably 99.9% of looters were unemployed - founder, Men on the Side of the Road Lester Kiewit interviews Charles Maisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road. 15 July 2021 11:36 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Local CT writers penning books celebrating the liberation of sex & body autonomy.

Local CT writers penning books celebrating the liberation of sex & body autonomy.

14 July 2021 11:40 AM

A few books recently being published talking about sex and female sexuality. 

Touch - Sex , Sexuality, and Sensuality - a collection of stories of what comes to mind when you think about sex? The expression of love? Past shame and hurt? Current pleasure? - It's curated by Kim Windvogel.

And then Ougat - by Shana Fife. A book about abuse, social conditioning, violence, sexual expression. And the consequences.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 July 2021 2:20 PM
Is SA numb to LGBTIQA+ murders?

15 July 2021 2:15 PM

Guests: Luiz DeBarros | Publishing Editor at Mamba Online as well as John Jeffery | Deputy Minister at Justice and Constitutional Development

Hooliganism & disturbing polish beer ads during Euros 2020

15 July 2021 11:05 AM

1) Rafal Pankowski - heads of the Never Again organisation in Poland.  It's an anti-racism movement largely connected with sport. 

2) Elliott Rae, founder of MFF (Music.Football.Fatherhood) 

 

Development of Indigenous plant use in local produce market

15 July 2021 10:45 AM

Lester talks to Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use

News & Views from Deutsche Welle Bonn

15 July 2021 10:20 AM

Thomas Gordon-Martin, Deutsche Welle journalist  

Alex looting: what about small businesses? GALXCOC weighs in

15 July 2021 10:14 AM

Mpho Motsumi, President of the Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry 

'Unemployment and poverty is powder keg'

15 July 2021 10:09 AM

Charles Meisel, founder of Men on the Side of the Road & the Black Umbrellas project

Powder keg? In the early 20th century, the Balkans were called a ''powder keg'' because the political situation in the region was very unstable.

How much powder is in a keg? Standard full barrels contained 100 pounds of gunpowder, half barrels 50 pounds, and so on down to 2-pound barrels for sportsmen. When filling the barrels, space would be left to allow the powder to move freely.

Barbs Wire: Caution about fake news unrest reports, SANDF troops stats, and Kaavan talks first jungle walk

15 July 2021 10:06 AM
Indlulamithi Scenarios 3 years on: How did we get here? Dr Pali Lehohla responds

15 July 2021 10:04 AM

Dr Pali Lehohla - and executive member of Indlulamithi Scenarios and also the former statistician general of South Africa.

 

Three years ago,  the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection formulated the Indlulamithi Scenarios and envisioned three paths that South Africa could walk down. A forward look into what and where South Africa will be in 2030. 

Firstly - a nation in step with itself. 1) Nayi Le Walk. A vision of growth, social cohesion, and constitutionalism.

Then 2) iSbhujwa - a jumpy loose, limbed nation. With growing social divides. Daily protests. And cynical self-interest. 

And then there's 3) Gwara Gwara - it embodies a demoralized land. Disorder, and decay. 

Where are we now? 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 July 2021 8:36 PM
Threats to 7 Cape Town malls is fake news - Premier Alan Winde

Politics

Jump in theft of water meters, warns City of Cape Town

Local

Phoenix resident describes fuelling of racial tensions in the area

Local

Africa COVID deaths surge 43% in a week: WHO

15 July 2021 7:27 PM

Riots, looting were not just about Zuma's incarceration - Defend our Democracy

15 July 2021 7:19 PM

SA's violent riots in numbers

15 July 2021 7:05 PM

