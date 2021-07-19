Businesses under strain & hope for the future

Gareth Kemp | MD at Under Armour SA
With Advocate Rory Voller Commissioner of Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Simon Howell Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With BBC correspondent Rich Preston.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Abs speaks to Phetheni Nkuna Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barb's Wire - online editor Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ebrahim is our guest. Nazareen is also a resident of Phoenix, KZN & has been monitoring the situation as it unfolds.LISTEN TO PODCAST