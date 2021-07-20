The morning's transport situation

Today at 14:50 Music with Mikhale Jones Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mikhale Jones

Today at 15:10 Open Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Do we still have confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet following the mayhem? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mpumelelo Mkhabela - Political analyst at ....

Today at 15:40 Zuma corruption trial postponed Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan

Today at 15:50 Covid-19 vaccines and long-term side effects Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

Today at 16:05 Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...

Today at 16:20 Basic Income Grant Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute

Today at 16:55 Life Esidimeni Inquiry underway Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Christine Nxumalo

Today at 17:05 Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 Was last week's events insurrection or something else? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Dirk Kotze

