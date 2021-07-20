Barbs Wire - #TaxiViolence

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Mikhale Jones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mikhale Jones
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Do we still have confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet following the mayhem?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpumelelo Mkhabela - Political analyst at ....
Today at 15:40
Zuma corruption trial postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:50
Covid-19 vaccines and long-term side effects
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Today at 16:05
Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 16:20
Basic Income Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 16:55
Life Esidimeni Inquiry underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christine Nxumalo
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Was last week's events insurrection or something else?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We can't leave anyone out' - Prof says undocumented people must be vaccinated Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Professor Jo Vearey, a public health researcher focused on migration and health issues. 20 July 2021 1:23 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
Looting aftermath: '3000 people arrested. Where are you going to keep them?' Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 July 2021 12:33 PM
View all Local
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to African Defence Review director John Stupart about the SANDF deployment to Gauteng and KZN. 20 July 2021 10:56 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 July 2021 11:45 AM
Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated. 20 July 2021 11:20 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Barbs Wire - #TaxiViolence

Barbs Wire - #TaxiViolence

20 July 2021 9:46 AM

Barb's Wire - online editor Barbara Friedman. 


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

20 July 2021 12:06 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can cops demand a receipt to see if looted or not?

20 July 2021 11:00 AM

Lester speaks to Wendel Bloem Co Vice Chairman @ JHB Attorneys Assoc.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What can stores do with returned loot?

20 July 2021 10:53 AM

Lester speaks to Tracy Gilmore CO Founder - The Clothing Bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandla Mlangeni at the National Arts Festival

20 July 2021 10:39 AM

Lester speaks to Mandla Mlangeni Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz 2019.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long rebuild expected after looting

20 July 2021 10:31 AM

Lester speaks to Neo Momodu Consumer Goods Council.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

20 July 2021 10:21 AM

With JJ Cornish Eyewitness News Africa corresponded.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The call for vaccines for undocumented migrants

20 July 2021 10:19 AM

Lester speaks to Prof. Jo Vearey Associate Professor at African Centre For Migration & Society, University Of The Witwatersrand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The morning's transport situation

20 July 2021 9:45 AM

Lester speaks to Bronwen Dyke Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In focus CIPC

19 July 2021 11:58 AM

With Advocate Rory Voller Commissioner of Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

Local

Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

Local

Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 UPDATE: The latest figures from the worst-hit nations

20 July 2021 1:25 PM

NGOs that took in Life Esidimeni patients flagged capacity issues, court hears

20 July 2021 1:11 PM

Eskom urges SA to use power sparingly as cold snap moves in

20 July 2021 12:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA