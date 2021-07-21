Ters reopened - What you need to do

Today at 15:10 Open Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Taxi violence Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ndithini Tyhido

Today at 15:40 Book: Why we kneel, How we Rise Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Michael Holding

Today at 15:50 Michael Holding cont ... Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Michael Holding

Today at 16:05 Kenyan environmental activist murdered Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Paula Kahumbu

Today at 16:20 Health warnings issued in Durban over toxic fumes stemming from chemical blaze Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tony Carnie

Today at 16:55 CR17 ruling and should intra-party funding be legislated Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lawson Naidoo

Today at 17:05 Which parties would benefit or suffer should the local government elections be postponed Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paul Berkowitz

Today at 17:20 City needs to collaborate on innovative modes of transport Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town

