CapeTalkOpenLine

Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ndithini Tyhido
Today at 15:40
Book: Why we kneel, How we Rise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Today at 15:50
Michael Holding cont ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Today at 16:05
Kenyan environmental activist murdered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Paula Kahumbu
Today at 16:20
Health warnings issued in Durban over toxic fumes stemming from chemical blaze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Carnie
Today at 16:55
CR17 ruling and should intra-party funding be legislated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:05
Which parties would benefit or suffer should the local government elections be postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
City needs to collaborate on innovative modes of transport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Vaccinated South Africans can now visit France
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday outlining their reasons for killing Bolo, a Simon's Town baboon. 21 July 2021 2:29 PM
Communites bearing the brunt of taxi conflict, says Khayelitsha CPF chair Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Fransina Lukas about the impact of the ongoing taxi violen... 21 July 2021 10:56 AM
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah' Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 21 July 2021 9:07 AM
IEC says Judge Moseneke's call to postpone elections 'a judicious decision' Refilwe Moloto talks to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the way forward. 21 July 2021 9:14 AM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

21 July 2021 9:35 AM


Olympic Athletes and sex. And other things that happen in the olympic village

21 July 2021 11:46 AM

Lester speaks to Janice Josephs 2004 SA Olympian.

Ters reopened - What you need to do

21 July 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Makhosonke Buthelezi- Director of Communications UIF.

The History of... Job Maseko and other Black WWII heroes

21 July 2021 10:40 AM

Lester speaks to Allan Sinclair Military Historian Ditsong Military Musuem and Tinyeko Captain Ndhlovu Museum Specialist & Curator Ditshong Military Musuem.

Allow us to lock our wheely bins

21 July 2021 10:16 AM

Lester speaks to Morne Joseph PR Officer for Friends of Durbanville. 

Barbs Wire - #JeffBezos

21 July 2021 9:53 AM

Barb's Wire - online editor Barbara Friedman. 

What happened to the Maitland cops who deliberately arrested a homeless man

21 July 2021 9:33 AM

Lester speaks to Carlos Mesquita Board Member at Rehoming Collective.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

20 July 2021 12:06 PM
Can cops demand a receipt to see if looted or not?

20 July 2021 11:00 AM

Lester speaks to Wendel Bloem Co Vice Chairman @ JHB Attorneys Assoc.

What can stores do with returned loot?

20 July 2021 10:53 AM

Lester speaks to Tracy Gilmore CO Founder - The Clothing Bank.

Trending

'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him'

Local Politics

Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again

Business

Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Pfizer/BioNTech to produce COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

21 July 2021 2:07 PM

Zuma applies for compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral - dept

21 July 2021 1:21 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest proceedings adjourned until Friday

21 July 2021 1:20 PM

