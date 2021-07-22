Coronation Fund manager & Ladles of Love

Today at 14:50 Music with PIETER MARCATO Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Pieter Marcato

125 125

Today at 15:20 What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

125 125

Today at 15:50 Damage to Kliptown research clinic Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Anusha Nana

125 125

Today at 16:05 Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now

125 125

Today at 16:20 Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nicoli Nattrass

125 125

Today at 16:55 Zuma's legal bills headache Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan

125 125

Today at 17:20 Legalities of delaying the local government elections Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof. Pierre de Vos

125 125