CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Local
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
View all Business
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
View all Sport
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all Africa
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

23 July 2021 9:52 AM


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Allegations of racism by former Proteas cricketer Paul Adams at Social Justice and Nation Building hearings

23 July 2021 12:02 PM

Allegations of racism by former Proteas cricketer Paul Adams at Social Justice and Nation Building hearings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African homes not built for the cold

23 July 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Richard Le Sueur Snow Report SA and Brighton Maribo Technical Manager- HydroFire. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lions Tour preview

23 July 2021 10:32 AM

With Jan De Koning editor Rugby365.com.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with Deutsche Welle

23 July 2021 10:26 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are roads difficult to maintain

22 July 2021 11:40 AM

Lester speaks to Andrew Laatz Specialist Consultant, Pavement Engineering @HHO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caller: Johan on hyper vigilance after our discussion with Dr Alicia Porter

22 July 2021 11:24 AM

Johan called in to comment on hyper vigilance after our discussion with Dr Alicia Porter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advice from a consultant on UIF and TERS payment

22 July 2021 11:02 AM

Lester speaks to Lauren Salt executive in employemnt Dept- ENS AFRICA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronation Fund manager & Ladles of Love

22 July 2021 10:41 AM

Lester speaks to Wendy Bergsteedt Group Head of Marketing @ CSI @ Coronation Fund Managers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with Deutsche Welle

22 July 2021 10:38 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Isaac Mugabe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

We hope to have your presence again - McCarthy misses having fans at stadiums

24 July 2021 6:44 PM

Aiming for the 1m mark: Over 960,000 COVID vaccines administered in WC so far

24 July 2021 5:35 PM

EC traditional healer accused of assaulting minors, compelling rape denied bail

24 July 2021 3:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA