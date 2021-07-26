In the Chair: Khaya Dlanga

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:35
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TEST IT OUT THURSDAY - The Carbon Fibre Shoe leaving an imprint
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: Efforts to eliminate hepatitis in South Africa.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Andrew Scheibe - Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine. at ...
Today at 05:10
The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt - Director at U-Turn
Today at 05:46
Here's why ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Casper Lӧtter - Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University
Today at 06:10
Time for a cabinet reshuffle, and downsize?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 06:25
Tygerberg Animal Hospital Animal Blood Bank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Norma Boshoff - Sister at TAH Bellville
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature: Content Houses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Impact of Transnet cyberattack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Walwyn - Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF
Today at 07:20
The consequence of the shipping crisis on local business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Raphaely - Owner at Nomu Brands
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Finance minister Tito Mboweni spells out relief plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mamokete Lijane - Fixed Income Sales Trader and Macro Strategist at Absa Capital
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:12
Basic Income Grant , it can be done
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:30
'Meet the instigators: The Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stuart Jones - Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
Lukhanyo Vangqa
Today at 11:05
Inside the mind of a cat killer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gerhard Labuscagne - author at The Profiler Diaries (book)
Today at 14:50
Music with Tailor & Tramp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fish Archer
Today at 15:20
"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Latest Local
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying' The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures. 28 July 2021 8:39 PM
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president. 28 July 2021 7:18 PM
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart' John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst. 28 July 2021 3:29 PM
View all Local
We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata Africa Melane talks to the secretary-general of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Mandla Hermanus. 28 July 2021 8:46 AM
Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann. 28 July 2021 6:29 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Cyberattack on ports - record-breaking citrus harvest in danger of rotting Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA. 28 July 2021 12:32 PM
View all Business
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars' Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa). 28 July 2021 11:21 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart' John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst. 28 July 2021 3:29 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Cyberattack on ports - record-breaking citrus harvest in danger of rotting Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA. 28 July 2021 12:32 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
In the Chair: Khaya Dlanga

In the Chair: Khaya Dlanga

26 July 2021 11:36 AM

With Khaya Dlanga, author and marketing expert.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

First trilingual dictionary in Kaaps to be published

28 July 2021 11:53 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Quentin Williams Associate Prof of Linguistics at UWC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Hepatitis Day

28 July 2021 10:52 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Wendy Spearman Head of the Division of Hepatology, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences at Groote Schuur hospital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

28 July 2021 10:44 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The history of: SA taxis industry & taxi violence in the Cape

28 July 2021 10:41 AM

Lester speaks to Mikhail Manuel transport researcher who now serves on the City of Cape Town Council. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi wars turn to extortion

28 July 2021 10:16 AM

Lester speaks to Geoffery Mamputa activist. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years

28 July 2021 10:12 AM

Lester speaks to Randolf Jorberg Businessman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Simone Biles pulling out of the Olympics

28 July 2021 9:48 AM

Barb's Wire - online editor Barbara Friedman. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CATA vs CODETA mediation update

28 July 2021 9:36 AM

Lester speaks Zwelinzima Vavi General Secretary SA Federation of Trade Unions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Track and Trace the learners who have dropped out now that schools are reopened

27 July 2021 11:41 AM

Lester speaks to Merle Mansfield Director at DG Murray Trust's Zero Dropout Campaign.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coloured’ men are more than a violent stereotype: PhD study

27 July 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Simone Peters post-doc fellow at UCT.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package

Business Local

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price

Business Opinion Lifestyle

United States donates 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to South Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

Nxesi: Unrest in KZN, GP affected 75,000 workers and could lead to layoffs

28 July 2021 6:11 PM

KZN Sadtu, DA say no to primary school pupils returning at the same time

28 July 2021 6:07 PM

DTI plans support for informal businesses affected by theft and violence

28 July 2021 5:33 PM

