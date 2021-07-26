CapeTalkOpenLine

Today at 04:35 Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TEST IT OUT THURSDAY - The Carbon Fibre Shoe leaving an imprint Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel van der Westhuizen

Today at 04:50 Health: Efforts to eliminate hepatitis in South Africa. Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Andrew Scheibe - Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine. at ...

Today at 05:10 The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt - Director at U-Turn

Today at 05:46 Here's why ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa. Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Casper Lӧtter - Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University

Today at 06:10 Time for a cabinet reshuffle, and downsize? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)

Today at 06:25 Tygerberg Animal Hospital Animal Blood Bank Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Norma Boshoff - Sister at TAH Bellville

Today at 06:40 Six Fourty Feature: Content Houses Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 Impact of Transnet cyberattack Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mike Walwyn - Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF

Today at 07:20 The consequence of the shipping crisis on local business Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Paul Raphaely - Owner at Nomu Brands

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Finance minister Tito Mboweni spells out relief plan Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mamokete Lijane - Fixed Income Sales Trader and Macro Strategist at Absa Capital

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 09:12 Basic Income Grant , it can be done The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:30 'Meet the instigators: The Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release' The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Stuart Jones - Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Today at 11:05 Inside the mind of a cat killer The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Gerhard Labuscagne - author at The Profiler Diaries (book)

Today at 14:50 Music with Tailor & Tramp Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Fish Archer

Today at 15:20 "Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kate Thompson-Davy

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:05 Are universal vaccine boosters feasible Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases

Today at 16:55 PPS campaign Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

