CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The pain gain post-workout, and how to ease it.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) to oppose IEC's court application to postpone local gov elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Mbahare Kekana - President at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)
Mbahare Kekana - President at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)
Today at 05:46
Springboks vs Lions 2nd Test
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport
Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport
Today at 06:10
CGE calls for investigation into abuse of women by soldiers hunting for looted goods
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jabu Baloyi
Jabu Baloyi
Today at 06:25
Swimma, Inclusive Products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Nomvuyo Treffers - founder at Swimma caps
Nomvuyo Treffers - founder at Swimma caps
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa - [Cula]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Todd Haskell, United States Chargé d’Affaires.
Todd Haskell, United States Chargé d’Affaires.
Today at 08:21
City Fave: Moving on
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kimberly Nicol - Moving On Franchise Owner
Kimberly Nicol - Moving On Franchise Owner
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Chris Smith
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Rassie Erasmus/ Jaco Johan - will the real rugby director please stand up?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Louis De Villiers - Chairperson at Wessa Western Cape
Louis De Villiers
Louis De Villiers - Chairperson at Wessa Western Cape
Today at 10:30
Travel vlogger Noel Philips on documenting his rail & flight adventures
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Noel Philips - travel vlogger, reviewer and trip reporter. at Independent
Noel Philips - travel vlogger, reviewer and trip reporter. at Independent
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: The TENS Machine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
gayle friedman
gayle friedman
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Karen Jennings
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Peter Johnston
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Joan Armatrading
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Elvis Blue
Elvis Blue
