Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years

Today at 15:50
Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Police failures demand urgent reforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Montgomery
Ina Montgomery
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Appeals court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:45
Test Kitchen to close down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Latest Local
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society) and Pastor Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum). 29 July 2021 11:40 AM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media. 29 July 2021 11:26 AM
Food shortages loom in South Africa, warn meat processors Mandy Wiener interviews Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association. 29 July 2021 2:21 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars' Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa). 28 July 2021 11:21 AM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years

Beerhouse murders gets court date after 6 years

28 July 2021 10:12 AM

Lester speaks to Randolf Jorberg Businessman


Inside the mind of a cat killer

29 July 2021 11:36 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Gerard Labuschagne Forensic Psychologist.

The Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release'

29 July 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Stuart Jones Director of projects at CABC and Lukanyo Vangqa Twitter user/ political commentator.

Follow up: Cat murderer

29 July 2021 10:31 AM

Lester speaks to Allan Perrins Animal Welfare Society spokesperson and Pastor Vernon Visagie Manenberg CPF chair.

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

29 July 2021 10:25 AM

With Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.

Basic Income Grant , it can be done

29 July 2021 10:04 AM

With Dr Gilad Isaacs Co-director at the Institute for Economic Justice.

Barbs Wire - #SoldierTruck

29 July 2021 9:48 AM

Barb's Wire - online editor Barbara Friedman. 

An employer’s guide to dealing with employees during civil unrest

29 July 2021 9:38 AM

Phetheni Nkuna | Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

29 July 2021 9:32 AM
First trilingual dictionary in Kaaps to be published

28 July 2021 11:53 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Quentin Williams Associate Prof of Linguistics at UWC.

International Hepatitis Day

28 July 2021 10:52 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Wendy Spearman Head of the Division of Hepatology, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences at Groote Schuur hospital.

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business Politics

[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck

Politics

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

Sport Opinion

Ramaphosa: I’m still studying SIU report into Digital Vibes tender

29 July 2021 3:12 PM

WC health facilities overburdened with COVID hospitalisations: expert

29 July 2021 2:55 PM

EFF's Paulsen to face disciplinary proceedings for threating MPs with violence

29 July 2021 1:32 PM

