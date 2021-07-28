International Hepatitis Day

Lester speaks to Prof Wendy Spearman Head of the Division of Hepatology, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences at Groote Schuur hospital.
Lester speaks to Dr Gerard Labuschagne Forensic Psychologist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Stuart Jones Director of projects at CABC and Lukanyo Vangqa Twitter user/ political commentator.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Allan Perrins Animal Welfare Society spokesperson and Pastor Vernon Visagie Manenberg CPF chair.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Isaac Mugabi Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Gilad Isaacs Co-director at the Institute for Economic Justice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barb's Wire - online editor Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phetheni Nkuna | Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe DekkerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dr Quentin Williams Associate Prof of Linguistics at UWC.LISTEN TO PODCAST