Balancing responsibilities to continue learning & teaching with keeping students safe in school

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:19
#Where were you when The Oceanos Sank?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emlyn Brown - Lead Explorer at South Africa National Underwater & Marine Agency (NUMA)
Moss Hills
Andrew Pike
Nicholas Sloane
Today at 14:15
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Cyril Ramaphosa's indecisiveness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 16:05
Constitutional issues around postponing local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 16:20
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Sisonke Trial breakthrough infections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Media to blame for fuelling racism claims in Phoenix says resident's forum Lester Kiewit speaks to Quinton Kippen of the Concerned Residents Forum in Phoenix where 36 people were killed last month. 4 August 2021 10:59 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results. 4 August 2021 8:06 AM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Balancing responsibilities to continue learning & teaching with keeping students safe in school

Balancing responsibilities to continue learning & teaching with keeping students safe in school

4 August 2021 11:03 AM

With Dr Debra Sheperd Economist and lecturer  at University Of Stellenbosch.


History of: Moppies & cultural songs

4 August 2021 10:50 AM

Lester speaks to Anwar Gambeno chair man of Tulip Male Chair & composes Moppies and Melvyn Matthews KKKA. 

Phoenix Massacre

4 August 2021 10:12 AM

Lester speaks to Quinton Kippen Concerned Residents Forum In Phoenix.

Barb's Wire - #DeltaPlus

4 August 2021 9:50 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 

Promoting optimal dental and oral health for children in need – Where to go

4 August 2021 9:44 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Nicoline Potgieter President at the Paedodontic Society of South Africa & Dentist. 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 August 2021 9:42 AM
#CapeTalkOpenLine

3 August 2021 12:04 PM
SA women needing to abandon their babies don't have safe options this must change

3 August 2021 11:29 AM

With Dr Whitney Rosenberg

Food fraud - how do researchers detect adulteration?

3 August 2021 11:00 AM

Lester speaks to Hesrie van Heerden Food scientist at FACTS Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services.

Zahid Badroodien - burials

3 August 2021 10:34 AM

Lester speaks to Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.

How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

Lifestyle Business

New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries

World

How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…

Local Business Opinion Politics

There's no money to repair schools damaged in KZN riots, looting - Mshengu

4 August 2021 10:52 AM

Schoenmaker happy to have put a smile on SA after winning Olympic gold

4 August 2021 10:33 AM

Digital Vibes: R1m used for hair salon, nail bar for Mkhize family - report

4 August 2021 8:51 AM

