Is there enough space at CT cemetries? CoCT reports big spike in burials

Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town. 5 August 2021 6:56 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night. 5 August 2021 6:40 PM
R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 5 August 2021 1:40 PM
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD. 5 August 2021 10:45 AM
Nigeria's 'African challenger' Kuda Bank not eyeing SA with expansion. For now.. Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders. 5 August 2021 3:19 PM
'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa' Refilwe Moloto interviews IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana. 5 August 2021 9:15 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Is there enough space at CT cemetries? CoCT reports big spike in burials

Is there enough space at CT cemetries? CoCT reports big spike in burials

3 August 2021 10:34 AM

Lester speaks to Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.


GPs on the ground: how important role of GPs has evolved during pandemic

5 August 2021 11:59 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Salim Parker GP based in Halt Road Elsies River and Dr Anthony Smith GP based in Regent road, Sea Point.

Need for inclusive online UX for blind & visually impaired social media users

5 August 2021 11:06 AM

Lester speaks to Stephanie Botha, CEO at Innovation for the Blind CEO and Bonita Blankenberg Teacher @ Athlone school for the blind.

Zuma insurrection: GOOD Party passes damning WhatsApp group info over to police

5 August 2021 10:54 AM

Lester speaks to Brett Herron Secretary-General at GOOD Movement.

DW explores news & views inside Europe

5 August 2021 10:22 AM

With Helen Seeney, produces at DW's Inside Europe. 

Carrot or stick: Using psychology to convince people to get vaccinated

5 August 2021 10:21 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Mark Tomlinson Co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research at Stellenbosch University.

Barbs Wire - Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians

5 August 2021 9:49 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman. 

SASOL says vax up or pay up - Cosatu & Fedusa weighs in

5 August 2021 9:47 AM

Lester speaks to Riefdah Ajam General Secretary at Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and Sizwe Pamla of COSATU.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

5 August 2021 9:34 AM
Local Government elections date confirmed - political ramifications?

4 August 2021 11:36 AM

With Dawie Scholtz, Independent Elections analyst.

Balancing responsibilities to continue learning & teaching with keeping students safe in school

4 August 2021 11:03 AM

With Dr Debra Shepherd, Economist and lecturer  at University Of Stellenbosch.

President Cyril Ramaphosa makes Cabinet changes

Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak

[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'

The ins and outs of Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

5 August 2021 11:10 PM

Who's out: Casualties of Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

5 August 2021 10:47 PM

IN FULL: Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle address

5 August 2021 10:08 PM

