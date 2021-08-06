Cabinet reshuffle reax

Lester speaks to Dr. Oscar Van Heerden Political Commentator & Deputy Vice Chancellor at Fort Hare University speaking in his personal capacity.
With Charles Tertiens Actor, Comedy Magician and TV personality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gavin Maires | Rugby writer at The Telegraph newspaperLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Benjamin Overmeyer Producer at Gambit and Travis Taute | Writer and Director at Gambit Films.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Chelsea Delaney correspondent at Deutsche Welle.
Lester speaks to Fatima Seedat.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dr Salim Parker GP based in Halt Road Elsies River and Dr Anthony Smith GP based in Regent road, Sea Point.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Stephanie Botha, CEO at Innovation for the Blind CEO and Bonita Blankenberg Teacher @ Athlone school for the blind.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Brett Herron Secretary-General at GOOD Movement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Helen Seeney, produces at DW's Inside Europe.LISTEN TO PODCAST