Local soccer player Khuliso needs assistance to get to USA for soccer trials

Saskia speaking with a soccer hopeful Khuliso Sikhwivhilu. A young man with a burning passion for soccer and the promise to make something of the talent he has been blessed with.
Saskia speaks to Nyari Samushonga CEO - WeThinkCode.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to Enver Samuels Director at Murder in Paris (film) and Gabriella Blumberg Film maker at Independent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to Vivienne Mentor-Lalu Dullah Omar Institute’s Women and Democracy Initiative.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to Victoria Mphanama Co-founder at ShineBlack company.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With BBC corresponded Rich Preston.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to Elli Yiannakaris Co Founder - Bubbly Box.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to Shweshwe Tlhapane Chief Marketing Officer Momentum Insure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Charles Tertiens Actor, Comedy Magician and TV personality.LISTEN TO PODCAST