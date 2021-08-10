Medupi Explosion

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zelda Hansen
Today at 13:35
TV Club - Penguin Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ally Christos
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Sale of alcohol at petrol garages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Inaugural Stellenbosch Festival of Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elmarie Rabe
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lira - Singer
Today at 17:45
Music: Locnville's new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Chaplin - Musician at ...
Brian Chaplin
Latest Local
Law catches up with maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week. 13 August 2021 11:25 AM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
View all Local
Does Constitution allow for election delay? 'We're in a Catch-22 situation' Rebecca Sibanda talks to Refilwe Moloto about the IEC impending ConCourt application and Casac and DA response. 12 August 2021 11:07 AM
Political analyst lists what Ramaphosa has done to clean up corruption Dr Oscar van Heerden tells Refilwe Moloto that there is a very clear track record where the President has begun to put his foot do... 12 August 2021 9:25 AM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Politics
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Unions take Greyhound to court to prevent it from selling its buses Africa Melane interviews Nontembeko Luzipo, Spokesperson at the Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union. 12 August 2021 10:25 AM
View all Business
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
3 money mistakes to avoid for a comfortable retirement Pippa Hudson chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB about how to plan for retirement properly. 12 August 2021 3:23 PM
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 12 August 2021 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
View all Sport
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Entertainment
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Medupi Explosion

Medupi Explosion

10 August 2021 10:03 AM

Lester speaks to Gregory Harrington and Structural Engineer who wrote the method statement for construction for steam turbine foundation.


Still unanswered questions as to what happened at the Medupi Power plant on Sunday night. Eskom on Monday confirmed an explosion at the coal-fired plant caused "extensive damage" to the generator. Eskom said it was placing employees who were responsible to manage and execute this work under precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of an investigation into the explosion.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Lester Tester: Rocketbook SA - reusable smart notebook

13 August 2021 11:40 AM

With Mara Limberopoulos Spokesperson at Rocketbook South Africa.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

13 August 2021 10:44 AM
Maintanance dodger finally sentenced to jail

13 August 2021 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Felicity Guest Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa.

 

Deutsche Welle  explores news & views inside Europe

13 August 2021 10:21 AM

With Steven Beardlsey Deutsche Welle corresponded.

 

International Youth day: Reflecting on a year into lockdown

13 August 2021 9:49 AM

Lester speaks to Muchelene Peplouw Postgrad student at UWC and Xhasumzi  Maphukatha  Member at Youth Capital.

Curb binge drinking by cutting advertising and big store monopolies.

13 August 2021 9:42 AM

Lester speaks to Maurice Smithers Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance.



 

Black green business: Nguni nursery & Growbox

12 August 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Renshia  Manuel Founder at Grow Box ZA and Siyabulele Sokomani Nguni Nursery.


 

 

PCPA's licensing issues & lack of funding - Portfolio committee on tourism response

12 August 2021 10:37 AM

Lester speaks to Manuel De Freitas DA Shadow Minister Toursim.


 

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

12 August 2021 10:21 AM

With journalist Cai Nebe from Deutsche Welle in Bonn, Germany.  

Cost of living: impact of inflation & increases on household budgets

12 August 2021 10:02 AM

Lester speaks to Mervyn Abrahams Programme coordinator  at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)

 

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

Sport Business

Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'

Local Lifestyle

Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Phaahla confirms passing of Soweto uprising activist Dan Montsitsi due to COVID

13 August 2021 10:51 AM

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

13 August 2021 10:33 AM

Eskom warns load reduction power cuts in WC likely to expand in province

13 August 2021 10:25 AM

