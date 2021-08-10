Medupi Explosion

Lester speaks to Gregory Harrington and Structural Engineer who wrote the method statement for construction for steam turbine foundation.





Still unanswered questions as to what happened at the Medupi Power plant on Sunday night. Eskom on Monday confirmed an explosion at the coal-fired plant caused "extensive damage" to the generator. Eskom said it was placing employees who were responsible to manage and execute this work under precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of an investigation into the explosion.