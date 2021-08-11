History of: Urban Canines in Africa

Lester speaks to Prof Sandra Swart Professor of History at Stellenbosch University and Innocent Dande postdoctoral research fellow in the International Studies Group at University of Free State.
Guest: Francois Engelbrecht, Professor of Climatology at the Global Change Institute
In a 4000 page report, the UN spells out humanity’s ‘unequivocal’ role in driving climate change and the cost of that as the world heats dramatically.
The UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change this week published its “physical science basis” report on everything we know about climate change.
The global effort, which included input from African scientists, pulled together 14,000 different bits of research. The headline number is deadly – the world will likely heat up by an average of 3°C this century. It could be worse, up to 4.4°C, and it also might only warm by as “little” as 2°C.
We are staying with financial matters.
Financial counselling.
Financial counselling in the former of promoting mental health to counter anxiety and depression.
The last few months it's been job losses.
Industries that have closed during the lockdown.
Some have been able to reopened.
Others - like tourism haven't opened at all.
Near 18 months of nothing.
One of our callers last week.
Confided on air that it's been so difficult to keep up with the bills.
And seeing how this has been affecting his children. And not being able to live the normal teenage life that he hoped.
The call even suggested that his mental state was at times not strong enough and that he had contemplated the last resort.
Professor Michelle Esau
UWC will be hosting the Thabo Makgoba’s Roundtable for Economic Development later today .
The Roundtable is the culmination of a series of Women's Month events hosted by the Economic & Management Sciences Faculty and focused on commemorating the women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the discriminatory pass laws & also highlights the plight of women in South Africa who suffers from one of the worlds highest rate of gender based violence & femicide. Business research has also shown that women have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Roundtable will also highlight issues that impede small business owners like access to finance to grow existing business , financing new ideas & rebuilding small business
Theo Covary | Energy policy expert and researcher at UCT
We often lament the sorry state of municipalities in South Africa.
Just last week we spoke to residents of the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality - or the town of Cradock.
Going to court to force their local government to provide services.
in many cases doing it themselves. From potholes to water reticulation.
Now, the way local municipalities fund themselves is the subject up for question.
Ofcourse South Africa has 5 major metros. The. rest are district municipalities in those local municipalities.
Local government, neglected under apartheid in South Africa, was elevated in the 1996 constitution so as to strengthen democracy and help redress past inequities. The idea was that by making services (water, electricity, and refuse) accessible and affordable, national government would be legitimised,
rights energy policy and municipal systems expert Theo Covary.
Leiton Chan | Construction manager at Haw & Inglis
After more than seven years of planning and construction, the Ashton Arch bridge in the Western Cape finally pulled into its final position on Saturday.
The Ashton Arch bridge is more than 100 metres long and 22 metres high, weighing approximately 8000 tons.
It's taken more than seven years of planning.
And the bridge was quite literally slid into it's final position.
The new bridge was constructed alongside the old one to minimize traffic disruption. It nevertheless brings to an end years of congestion in the town due to the presence of the construction team.
Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS & author of For My Country
In late 2010, Themba Maseko - former head of Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) agreed to meet Ajay Gupta to discuss the Gupta family's plans to launch The New Age newspaper, and divert the state's R600 million advertising spend to it.
In his new book For My Country, Maseko details how a few months later - after Zuma phoned to enquiry about the meeting, and he refused to accede to Ajay's request - he was moved out of the GCIS and less than a year later left the public service.