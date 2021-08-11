MyCiti W6 road infrastructure project - WRRA responds

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
Ashton Bridge: A South African Feat of Engineering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Bhekisipho Twala
Today at 16:20
TADA Theatres: Request for a new government lockdown strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cornelia Faasen - Director at NGO Tada Theatre and Dance Alliance
Today at 16:55
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 17:20
The Zambia Elections: Hakainde Hichilema wins by a landslide
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 17:45
Taliban's new regime in Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Beaver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Visit your doctor for early detection of illnesses, even during Covid pandemic Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Disability Claims Manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa about critical illness and disability benefits. 17 August 2021 2:49 PM
Bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha overturns, killing 30 people Mandy Wiener interviews Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson. 17 August 2021 1:14 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place. 16 August 2021 11:01 AM
Got a SARS letter of demand? Respond ASAP or face having bank account debited John Maytham talks to Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa. 16 August 2021 8:15 AM
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Ashton Arch Bridge: How to slide an 8000-ton bridge 23-metres into place Lester Kiewit interviews Leiton Chan, Construction Manager at Haw & Inglis, the team behind the new Ashton Arch Bridge. 17 August 2021 10:50 AM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 17 August 2021 1:08 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
MyCiti W6 road infrastructure project - WRRA responds

MyCiti W6 road infrastructure project - WRRA responds

11 August 2021 10:15 AM

Lester speaks to Karen Gird Chair at Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association.

 

 

 


#CapeTalk Open Line

17 August 2021 12:04 PM

#CapeTalk Open Line

IPCC Report: Implications for Africa and South Africa

17 August 2021 11:37 AM

Guest: Francois Engelbrecht, Professor of Climatology at the Global Change Institute

In a 4000 page report, the UN spells out humanity’s ‘unequivocal’ role in driving climate change and the cost of that as the world heats dramatically. 

The UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change this week published its “physical science basis” report on everything we know about climate change. 
The global effort, which included input from African scientists, pulled together 14,000 different bits of research. The headline number is deadly – the world will likely heat up by an average of 3°C this century. It could be worse, up to 4.4°C, and it also might only warm by as “little” as 2°C.

Why counselling is neccesary to deal with the mental stress of families and financial difficulties

17 August 2021 11:04 AM

Dr Eddie Wolff

We are staying with financial matters. 
Financial counselling. 
Financial counselling in the former of promoting mental health to counter anxiety and depression. 
The last few months it's been job losses. 
Industries that have closed during the lockdown.
Some have been able to reopened.
Others - like tourism haven't opened at all. 
Near 18 months of nothing. 
One of our callers last week. 
Confided on air that it's been so difficult to keep up with the bills. 
And seeing how this has been affecting his children. And not being able to live the normal teenage life that he hoped. 
The call even suggested that his mental state was at times not strong enough and that he had contemplated the last resort.  

Roundtable for Economic Development

17 August 2021 10:35 AM

Professor Michelle Esau

UWC will be hosting the Thabo Makgoba’s Roundtable for Economic Development later today .
The Roundtable is the culmination of a series of Women's Month events hosted by the Economic & Management Sciences Faculty and focused on commemorating the women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the discriminatory pass laws & also highlights the plight of women in South Africa who suffers from one of the worlds highest rate of gender based violence & femicide. Business research has also shown that women have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Roundtable will also highlight issues that impede small business owners like access to finance to grow existing business , financing new ideas & rebuilding small business 

Africa Report

17 August 2021 10:29 AM
Same old funding model can't keep South African cities going or serve residents

17 August 2021 10:13 AM

Theo Covary | Energy policy expert and researcher at UCT 

We often lament the sorry state of municipalities in South Africa. 
Just last week we spoke to residents of the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality - or the town of Cradock. 
Going to court to force their local government to provide services.
in many cases doing it themselves.  From potholes to water reticulation. 
Now, the way local municipalities fund themselves is the subject up for question. 
Ofcourse South Africa has 5 major metros. The. rest are district municipalities in those local municipalities. 
Local government, neglected under apartheid in South Africa, was elevated in the 1996 constitution so as to strengthen democracy and help redress past inequities. The idea was that by making services (water, electricity, and refuse) accessible and affordable, national government would be legitimised, 
rights energy policy and municipal systems expert Theo Covary. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

17 August 2021 10:03 AM
Ashton Arch Bridge unveiled in Western Cape

17 August 2021 9:40 AM

Leiton Chan | Construction manager at Haw & Inglis

 

After more than seven years of planning and construction, the Ashton Arch bridge in the Western Cape finally pulled into its final position on Saturday.
The Ashton Arch bridge is more than 100 metres long and 22 metres high, weighing approximately 8000 tons.
It's taken more than seven years of planning.
And the bridge was quite literally slid into it's final position. 
The new bridge was constructed alongside the old one to minimize traffic disruption. It nevertheless brings to an end years of congestion in the town due to the presence of the construction team. 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

16 August 2021 12:07 PM

#CapeTalkOpenLine

In the Chair: Themba Maseko

16 August 2021 11:35 AM

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS  & author of For My Country

In late 2010, Themba Maseko - former head of Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS)  agreed to meet Ajay Gupta to discuss the Gupta family's plans to launch The New Age newspaper, and divert the state's R600 million advertising spend to it.
In his new book For My Country, Maseko details how a few months later - after Zuma phoned to enquiry about the meeting, and he refused to accede to Ajay's request - he was moved out of the GCIS and less than a year later left the public service. 

