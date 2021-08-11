MyCiti W6 road infrastructure project - WRRA responds

Dr Eddie Wolff



We are staying with financial matters.

Financial counselling.

Financial counselling in the former of promoting mental health to counter anxiety and depression.

The last few months it's been job losses.

Industries that have closed during the lockdown.

Some have been able to reopened.

Others - like tourism haven't opened at all.

Near 18 months of nothing.

One of our callers last week.

Confided on air that it's been so difficult to keep up with the bills.

And seeing how this has been affecting his children. And not being able to live the normal teenage life that he hoped.

The call even suggested that his mental state was at times not strong enough and that he had contemplated the last resort.

