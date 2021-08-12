CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
SADC Organ Troika says the region is safe following fight on terrorism in Mozambique
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 05:46
AMCU responds to government's update on Marikana reparations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 06:10
Game stores thanks Covid-19 vaccination recipients by offering Wednesday discounts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katherine Madley - Vice President of Marketing for Game stores
Today at 06:25
Union unhappiness at Education Dept. canceling October holidays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Reopening the skies to international travel requires action from governments
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alex Stancu - Regional head for Southern and Eastern Africa at IATA (International Air Transport Association)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: how is the ruling party dealing with an ill former head of state?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 07:20
Afghani resident gives us an update from Kabul, Afghanistan.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rahimi Mashwani - Kabul resident
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Chicago's top doctor on going undercover to Lollapalooza
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Alison Awardy - Commissioner at Chicago Department of Public Health
Today at 08:21
How do we get our vaccination rate to where it should be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings - Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT
Today at 09:20
Cat Killer mystery update:
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allan Perrins
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 09:40
South Africa’s basic income versus jobs debate: a false dilemma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ruth castel-branco
Today at 10:05
The History of: Menstruation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pontsho Pilane
Karen Jeynes
Today at 10:30
E Grand Prix
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Escape from kwasizabantu: Erica Bornman Memoir
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
erica bornman
Today at 15:40
Questions about Covid with Dr Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 17:45
Book: The New Nomads: How the Migration Revolution is Making the World a Better Place - VIA ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felix Marquardt
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.... 17 August 2021 6:54 PM
ANC to announce Bushy Maape as North West Premier Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 17 August 2021 5:10 PM
View all Local
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place. 16 August 2021 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
View all Business
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
Visit your doctor for early detection of illnesses, even during Covid pandemic Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Disability Claims Manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa about critical illness and disability benefits. 17 August 2021 2:49 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 17 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

12 August 2021 9:45 AM


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalk Open Line

17 August 2021 12:04 PM

#CapeTalk Open Line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IPCC Report: Implications for Africa and South Africa

17 August 2021 11:37 AM

Guest: Francois Engelbrecht, Professor of Climatology at the Global Change Institute

In a 4000 page report, the UN spells out humanity’s ‘unequivocal’ role in driving climate change and the cost of that as the world heats dramatically. 

The UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change this week published its “physical science basis” report on everything we know about climate change. 
The global effort, which included input from African scientists, pulled together 14,000 different bits of research. The headline number is deadly – the world will likely heat up by an average of 3°C this century. It could be worse, up to 4.4°C, and it also might only warm by as “little” as 2°C.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why counselling is neccesary to deal with the mental stress of families and financial difficulties

17 August 2021 11:04 AM

Dr Eddie Wolff

We are staying with financial matters. 
Financial counselling. 
Financial counselling in the former of promoting mental health to counter anxiety and depression. 
The last few months it's been job losses. 
Industries that have closed during the lockdown.
Some have been able to reopened.
Others - like tourism haven't opened at all. 
Near 18 months of nothing. 
One of our callers last week. 
Confided on air that it's been so difficult to keep up with the bills. 
And seeing how this has been affecting his children. And not being able to live the normal teenage life that he hoped. 
The call even suggested that his mental state was at times not strong enough and that he had contemplated the last resort.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable for Economic Development

17 August 2021 10:35 AM

Professor Michelle Esau

UWC will be hosting the Thabo Makgoba’s Roundtable for Economic Development later today .
The Roundtable is the culmination of a series of Women's Month events hosted by the Economic & Management Sciences Faculty and focused on commemorating the women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the discriminatory pass laws & also highlights the plight of women in South Africa who suffers from one of the worlds highest rate of gender based violence & femicide. Business research has also shown that women have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Roundtable will also highlight issues that impede small business owners like access to finance to grow existing business , financing new ideas & rebuilding small business 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report

17 August 2021 10:29 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Same old funding model can’t keep South African cities going or serve residents

17 August 2021 10:13 AM

Theo Covary | Energy policy expert and researcher at UCT 

We often lament the sorry state of municipalities in South Africa. 
Just last week we spoke to residents of the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality - or the town of Cradock. 
Going to court to force their local government to provide services.
in many cases doing it themselves.  From potholes to water reticulation. 
Now, the way local municipalities fund themselves is the subject up for question. 
Ofcourse South Africa has 5 major metros. The. rest are district municipalities in those local municipalities. 
Local government, neglected under apartheid in South Africa, was elevated in the 1996 constitution so as to strengthen democracy and help redress past inequities. The idea was that by making services (water, electricity, and refuse) accessible and affordable, national government would be legitimised, 
rights energy policy and municipal systems expert Theo Covary. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

17 August 2021 10:03 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ashton Arch Bridge unveiled in Western Cape

17 August 2021 9:40 AM

Leiton Chan | Construction manager at Haw & Inglis

 

After more than seven years of planning and construction, the Ashton Arch bridge in the Western Cape finally pulled into its final position on Saturday.
The Ashton Arch bridge is more than 100 metres long and 22 metres high, weighing approximately 8000 tons.
It's taken more than seven years of planning.
And the bridge was quite literally slid into it's final position. 
The new bridge was constructed alongside the old one to minimize traffic disruption. It nevertheless brings to an end years of congestion in the town due to the presence of the construction team. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

16 August 2021 12:07 PM

#CapeTalkOpenLine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the Chair: Themba Maseko

16 August 2021 11:35 AM

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS  & author of For My Country

In late 2010, Themba Maseko - former head of Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS)  agreed to meet Ajay Gupta to discuss the Gupta family's plans to launch The New Age newspaper, and divert the state's R600 million advertising spend to it.
In his new book For My Country, Maseko details how a few months later - after Zuma phoned to enquiry about the meeting, and he refused to accede to Ajay's request - he was moved out of the GCIS and less than a year later left the public service. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Steve Hofmeyr tests positive for Covid after claiming ''there's a plot"

Local

Best places to see the gorgeous spectacle of Cape Spring flowers this year

ANC to announce Bushy Maape as North West Premier

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

3-year long trial of 7 Chinese nationals accused to human trafficking postponed

17 August 2021 8:10 PM

ANC’s Chauke: We must admit when we’ve made wrong deployments

17 August 2021 7:58 PM

AA reiterates call for govt to address issues at licence centres

17 August 2021 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA