The Migration Project: How to build social cohesion with migrants in our communities

Tawanda Matema







The Migration Project is an initiative co-funded by the European Union & The NGO states that its objective is to contribute towards improved community interrelationships and reduced conflict in KwaZulu-Natal through socio-economic cooperation between African migrants and their local host communities.

South Africa has a history of xenophobic violence & programs like the Migration Project aims to reduce tensions between migrant & local communities by working with civil society organisations to lessen xenophobic tendencies among African migrants, South Africans and duty-bearers in KwaZulu-Natal & by improved long-term cooperation and business skills transfer between African migrants and the local communities they have settled in.

Tawanda Matema is the project manager (Migration Project) at the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS)