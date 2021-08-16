The Migration Project: How to build social cohesion with migrants in our communities

Tawanda Matema
The Migration Project is an initiative co-funded by the European Union & The NGO states that its objective is to contribute towards improved community interrelationships and reduced conflict in KwaZulu-Natal through socio-economic cooperation between African migrants and their local host communities.
South Africa has a history of xenophobic violence & programs like the Migration Project aims to reduce tensions between migrant & local communities by working with civil society organisations to lessen xenophobic tendencies among African migrants, South Africans and duty-bearers in KwaZulu-Natal & by improved long-term cooperation and business skills transfer between African migrants and the local communities they have settled in.
Tawanda Matema is the project manager (Migration Project) at the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS)
With Tapiwa Guzha Founder at Tapi Tapi.
Lester speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu sports business researcher.
Lester speaks to Karl Westvig Retail Capital CEO.
Lester speaks to Heidi Kerwan Financial director at NOVA choc-oh-late.
With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Clifford Coonan in Berlin.
Lester speaks to Melusi Dhlamini medical officer in obstetrics and gynaecology at Marie Stopes South Africa.
Lester speaks to Lt Col Lindiwe Khuzwayo crime scene examiner for SAPS National and Lt Col Melissa Pretorius Facial Identification Analyst for SAPS National.
Lester speaks to Ruth Castel-Branco, Research Manager for the Future of Workers project at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand.
Lester speaks to Lunga Tukani.