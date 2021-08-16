R10 000 reward offered for intel in the hunt for Manenberg cat killer

Abdul-Karriem Adams



The Animal Welfare Society of SA received the independent Post Mortem reports regarding the Manenberg cat cadavers that were sent to the Western Cape Government Veterinary Laboratory.

The veterinary pathologist’s comments and observations clearly state that the majority of cats that were brutally or maliciously killed were done by a person or a group of individuals.

Rewards for information on who is killing cats now increased to R7 000.

There's now even a group of dedicated cat patrollers